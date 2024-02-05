What South Africa’s Tyla said after beating Davido, Burna Boy to win Grammy award

South African musician, Tyla holding her Grammy award

Renowned South African musician, Tyla shared her excitement after emerging as the winner of the Best African Music Performance category at the 2024 Grammys.

She won the category with her hit song titled "Water" and defeated top Nigerian musicians including Burna Boy, Davido, Asake and Ayra Starr to clinch the much-coveted accolade that has gained much attention in the African continent.



Speaking after receiving the award, Tyla expressed her joy and indicated that she never thought she would be able to attain such a great feat at age 22 on the international stage.



She went ahead to thank God for helping her win such an award and also appreciated her team and family members who have supported her through thick and thin for her to reach such a level in her music career.



"Oh my God, guys, this is crazy. Like, I never thought I'd say I won a Grammy at 22 years old like I am. If you don't know me, my name is Tyler. I'm from South Africa. And last year, God decided to change my whole life. I thank God so much.



"Thank you to my team and my family. I know my mother's crying somewhere in here. Thank you to the recording academy for this category,” she said in a video shared by Olele Salvador on his X page.



Meanwhile, Davido and Burna Boy failed to win other categories they were nominated in which raises concern about the performance of African acts in the award scheme.

The 2024 Grammy Award ceremony was held in the United States of America (USA) on Sunday, February 4, 2023.



SB/BB