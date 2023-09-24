What Stonebwoy said at #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall and reggae sensation, Livingstone Etsey Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy joined teeming aggrieved Ghanaians who converged at the 37 Military Hospital for the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

He dispelled assertions that the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest is illegal, citing the fact that the organizers followed due process to embark on the demonstration.



The dancehall artiste disclosed that his accident on the Tema Motorway that led to losing his knee is a major reason he showed up in person to add his voice to amplify the grievances of the people.



Speaking in an interview with Joynews monitored by GhanaWeb on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Stonebwoy expressed his displeasure at the state of affairs in the country.



He called on government to put measures in place to address their concerns.



“You know I'm saying I can tell you that a lot of them over there support what we do because they know that we are not doing this. Or the protest is not a lawless protest. It is not illegal," Stonebwoy stated.



“It is within our constitutional rights to express our grievances. In fact, this is one of the ways the government understands the language. It is one of the legal ways that the government will understand the plight and the plea of the people,” he said.

The dancehall artiste further said, “Of course, we're going to run for our lives first. But that is a sacrifice that we have to know that nothing comes on the silver platter for you to actually speak out. The Kwame Nkrumah the Yaa Asantewaa sacrificed for us. The least some of us can do is to continue to add our voice, our presence, our resources if maybe to be able to add to the voices that will scream aloud for the people in power to know that we deserve better things to be done for us. My first call is to look at the healthcare situation."



“Look at the flood that is happening, the drainage systems. Inasmuch as the populace has a role to play, the government has the power to force and instill the people to obey and align with some developmental plans. So when I see people being evacuated and compensated for roads to be built properly and for them to move out of waterways, I support these things.”



Stonebwoy further recounted the tragic moment when he lost his knee due to an accident on the pothole-ridden Tema-Motorway road.



“It's up to the citizens to also know that is for the betterment. On the side of the motorway with the tolls that have been taken for years, I lost my knee to an accident on the motorway and that is one of the reasons why I decided to join this group."



"It's a major reason that I can never forget. I walk with a titanium knee replacement in my leg. How can I ever forget that happened to me? And even up to today, people still die off of the motorway,” said Stonebwoy.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, spanning three days, concluded with celebrities playing a significant role in its vigor and effectiveness in conveying their concerns to the government.

BS/SA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



