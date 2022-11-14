What Tracy of #Kency2020 said at her husband's graduation party

Tracy eulogises her husband

Tracy Osei, the wife of Kennedy Osei, has hailed her husband in a simple but sweet message that almost left her in tears.

In a video shared on Instagram by UTVGhana, the fashion designer detailed the sleepless nights her husband endured until he finally got called to The Bar.



She added that she was so proud of him and praised him saying that he goes all out when working to achieve a goal.



“I am so proud of Kenny. He has done so well. I admire him so much because he works very hard when it comes to anything he does. It doesn't matter how small, it doesn't matter how big. He goes all out to do everything that he can.



“I admire him so much I don't want to cry. I admire him so much. He has done so well. It hasn't been easy, it has been quite a journey. I have seen him through it all, it wasn’t easy at all, but he has pulled through and I am so proud of him and I thank God for his life, I thank God for all that he does. I appreciate him a lot,” she told the crowd present.



The statement was made at a graduation party over the weekend. This was after a graduation ceremony on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Kennedy and Tracy got married in 2020 with the hashtag #Kency2020 topping social media trends following how lavish the event was.





ADA/BB