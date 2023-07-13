What Yvonne Nelson wrote about Adjetey Anang

Yvonne Nelson

Among the movie makers who wrote testimonials about colleague Adjetey Anang in his memoir is Yvonne Nelson.

Beyond his acting prowess, Yvonne Nelson highlighted a key trait of Adjetey Anang as one who is humble. According to the actress, despite the numerous feats of Adjetey Anang, the actor remains humble and respectful.



“What sets Adjetey apart is not only his immense talent but also his sense of humility. Despite his remarkable achievements, he remains down-to-earth, treating everyone with respect and kindness,” she writes on page 233 of the book.



“His calm demeanor and unwavering pursuit of perfection and excellence serve as a beacon of positivity on every movie set. Being in his presence is an inspiration in itself," she adds.



Adjetey Anang, 50, launched his memoir on his golden jubilee anniversary. The memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



It also reveals the relatable individual behind the varied captivating screen characters he has played over the years, including the legendary Pusher from the iconic TV series Things We Do for Love.



Below is Yvonne Nelson’s full testimonial.

Adjetey Anang, an exceptional figure in the African movie industry, is a true legend and icon. His contributions to the growth and development of Ghanaian and African cinema have been immeasurable. It comes as no surprise that he has garnered multiple awards and earned a well-deserved reputation as an influencer.



To me, Adjetey is more than just a colleague; he is a brother, a confidant, and a constant source of encouragement. I looked up to him when I first entered the movie industry, watching him on the screens of productions like "Things We Do for Love." The opportunity to work alongside him filled me with joy and excitement. His expertise and guidance have been invaluable, shaping me both personally and professionally.



Today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Adjetey Anang, my dear friend and colleague, as he launches his memoir and celebrates his 50th birthday. It is a milestone worth celebrating and commemorating. I pray that he continues to enjoy good health, make an even greater impact, and experience many more years of success and joy.



Adjetey, your contributions to African cinema have left an indelible mark, inspiring countless individuals, including myself. Your talent, dedication, and unwavering commitment to your craft are commendable. As we celebrate this significant moment in your life, may you continue to shine brightly and touch the lives of many with your incredible presence.



With much love and admiration.

