What caused my separation with Shatta Wale was beyond music - Addi Self

Dancehall artiste, Addi Self

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Addi Self, has stated that what caused his separation from the Shatta Movement and Shatta Wale was beyond music.

He is, however, unwilling to disclose what that problem was.



Addi Self who was on Rainbow Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said ”what really happened is deeper than music and deeper than those of us in the studio. It was not only music that caused our separation.”



When the host told him his disclosure could help other upcoming creatives to learn from his mistakes he said: ”I am not ready to disclose that. Those who want to make that mistake should go to him. If I should disclose what happened, nobody will believe me. Ghanaian s will think I ma bitter. Go make him sign you and see the consequences. I am not ready to disclose the issue.”

He added ”I am the only soldier of Shatta Movement. All the rest, the fans are all ‘banku’, they are fake.”



He further revealed he did not sign any contract with Shatta Wale when he was under the Shatta Movement label.



According to him, he has learnt his lessons and would put in a lot of hard work to make his ‘Self Movement’ grow bigger and better.