What celebrities are saying about John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah’s MP contest

Actors John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah

Following John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah’s announcement to contest in the 2024 parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress in the same constituency, the two celebrities have trended on social media consecutively.

Twitter in particular, is awash with massive reactions from netizens and their colleagues in the showbiz fraternity.



A host of Ghanaian celebrities have since congratulated the actors for taking up such a mantle.



The likes of Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Dentaa Amoabeng, Fella Makafui, Prince David Osei, Joselyn Dumas, Peace Hyde, Edem, Juliet Ibrahim and a lot more others, have congratulated and wished the two actors well.



Others, however, have haboured doubts and questioned their abilities in the political space.



John Dumelo’s second attempt and Fred Nuamah’s first bold attempt

For John Dumelo, this is not his first time in the contest.



In the 2020 elections, he ran for the constituency seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Lydia Seyram Alhassan during the general election.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan won with 39,851 out of 77,604 total votes while John Dumelo of the NDC had 37,778.



John, who gave Lydia a run for her money during the 2020 elections was actively involved in party politics as he was seen seriously campaigning on various fronts to win the position.



Fred Nuamah on the other hand is making his debut in the same constituency.

When he announced his intention to run for the NDC parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, a lot of people wondered what had become of John Dumelo’s political ambition for the area.



Read the social media reactions below:



























Some of us grew up knowing some of these people personally and I tell you… we’re FUCKED! https://t.co/2l4uIljXoK — M3NSA (@mensamusic) February 28, 2023

EB/BB