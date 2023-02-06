What celebrities are saying about news of Christian Atsu trapped in Turkey earthquake

Some Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the sad news coming in about Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, who has been reportedly trapped under rubbles after Turkey was hit by an earthquake.
Christian Atsu and his club director, Taner Savut, are said to have been left under piles of ruins, following the incident which is currently being reported by global news outlets today, February 6, 2023.
However, the development has stirred massive reactions on social media, while igniting fear and panic among scores of netizens.
Some Ghanaian celebrities have since flooded social media to express their concerns about the situation, while hoping that God saves the Black Stars winger.
The likes of Abeiku Santana, Guru, Menaye Donkor, Amanda Jissih, OV, and many others have offered prayers for the footballer.
Meanwhile, CNN report says the death toll has since risen to more than 1,900.
Read the reactions below:
God have mercy on Christian Atsu ???????? and Turkey ???????? pic.twitter.com/PP4NtYPIXa— AbeikuSantana (@AbeikuSantana) February 6, 2023
Prayer up 4 Christian Atsu ????????????— GURU NKZ (@gurunkz) February 6, 2023
Praying for Christian Atsu. I believe he will be found soon. ????????— miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 6, 2023
Say a prayer for Christian Atsu ????— KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) February 6, 2023
Prayers up for Christian Atsu ????— ENERGY CHILD ???? (@ov_music_) February 6, 2023
God please deliver him and all the others from evil .. #mercyOnChristianAtsu @ Atlanta, Georgia https://t.co/n1Emuwz2OY— Dr.Sonnie Badu PhD (@SonnieBaduuk) February 6, 2023
EB/AE