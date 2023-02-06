What celebrities are saying about news of Christian Atsu trapped in Turkey earthquake

Black Stars player, Christian Atsu

Some Ghanaian celebrities have reacted to the sad news coming in about Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, who has been reportedly trapped under rubbles after Turkey was hit by an earthquake.

Christian Atsu and his club director, Taner Savut, are said to have been left under piles of ruins, following the incident which is currently being reported by global news outlets today, February 6, 2023.



However, the development has stirred massive reactions on social media, while igniting fear and panic among scores of netizens.



Some Ghanaian celebrities have since flooded social media to express their concerns about the situation, while hoping that God saves the Black Stars winger.



The likes of Abeiku Santana, Guru, Menaye Donkor, Amanda Jissih, OV, and many others have offered prayers for the footballer.



Meanwhile, CNN report says the death toll has since risen to more than 1,900.

Read the reactions below:





God please deliver him and all the others from evil .. #mercyOnChristianAtsu @ Atlanta, Georgia https://t.co/n1Emuwz2OY — Dr.Sonnie Badu PhD (@SonnieBaduuk) February 6, 2023

EB/AE