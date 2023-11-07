What celebrities have said about Mzbel's son’s ‘there is no God’ comment

Some of the celebrities who reacted to Mzbel son's comment on the existence of God

Undermining the supremacy of God is something that is not tolerated in Ghana as most of the populace are Christians and frown upon underestimating the almighty God.

Musician cum entrepreneur, Mzbel, has come under intense scrutiny and criticism after her son said in an interview that he does not believe in the existence of God because it is his mother who provides for his needs and not any other person.



The musician who was chided for her son’s remark came out to affirm what her son had said that indeed ‘they don’t believe in the existence of the Almighty God.’



Some celebrities slammed Mzbel for her remarks and her inability to properly groom her son, who made what many consider as a blasphemous comment about the supremacy of God.



On the other hand, other celebrities asserted that Mzbel’s son has the right to express himself in terms of his beliefs hence the criticisms by the public are not justifiable.



GhanaWeb brings you what celebrities said about the ‘there is no God’ remark that sparked controversy in the public domain



1. Prophet Kumchacha



The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha indicated that he is not stunned by the claims of Mzbel’s son about the existence of God.



Explaining his stance, the controversial prophet noted that Mzbel has, on several occasions, denied the existence of God and His potency. Therefore, it is not surprising that her son has also denounced the existence of God.

“MzGee, I would have been surprised and disturbed if those statements were made by your child, but because it is Mzbel, I am not shocked. A goat begets a goat, and a sheep begets a sheep.



"Mzbel has denied the existence of God and stated clearly that she doesn’t believe in God. So, if today, her son is saying the same thing, then personally, I am not surprised,” Prophet Kumchacha explained while speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz Show hosted by MzGee.



2. Arnold Asamoah Baidoo



Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo lambasted Mzbel and indicated that she is unfortunate her remarks attack Christians, but if it were to be another religion, he house would have been on fire.



Speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Arnold chided Mzbel’s son for saying he does not believe in God.



“The Bible-believing people are too liberal and we have seen it all over the world. If he [Mzbel’s son] had said this about a different religion, by now their house would been on fire. There would have been a huge protest against them and they wouldn't have had it easy at all,” he said.



Arnold further added, “What shocked me about his comment was when he said ‘By now even God is roaming to look for food somewhere.’ A lot of people hold reverence for the person you are disrespecting in high esteem.



"So if you ridicule somebody like that, don’t you expect some level of reaction? He is fortunate. Yes, he is a child, but if it were to be other religions that don’t tolerate some of these things, it would have been a different issue by now.”

3. Ola Michael



Popular filmmaker, Ola Michael extolled Mzbel’s son for his intellectual ability at such a young age and believes his aptitude deserves commendation.



He stated that Mzbel should be commended for training her child to be intelligent and speak with so much confidence in public because such a trait is rare among children of his age.



“I think Mzbel has done well. I watched the footage several times and I was amazed. He [Mzbel’s son] made it clear that he is a single-parent kind of child. I did not hear him talking about his father in the interview... He mentions his mother’s name. So first of all, the woman [Mzbel] has done very well to train a 10-year-old boy to speak like that," he said.



“When I was watching the interview at first I was paying attention to the way he speaks and I realized he is intelligent. So I was wondering where does he come from? And where did he learn all that from?” Ola Michael told MzGee on the United Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



4. MC Yaa Yeboah



Outspoken media personality, MC Yaa Yeboah defended Mzbel's son’s comment and indicated that he asked legitimate questions about the existence of God.



She bemoaned why Christians in the country are not tolerant of views that do not suit their religion and are quick to tag such individuals as ‘evils.’

“I believe that most of the Christians in this country are not tolerant. We believe our beliefs are the best and must be followed. I am saying this on record that you cannot prove that your way and style of worship is the right way for our God.



"Muslims and Traditionalists would also claim their beliefs are right, so we should all be in our lane. Most of the time people are so quick to jump on Issues and tag someone as evil for speaking against God,” she said while speaking as a pundit on the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb.



MC Yaa Yeboah went ahead to justify why Mzbel’s son should not be criticized because he asked legitimate questions about the existence of God.



“I have heard people criticizing him [Mzbel's son] for saying ‘there is no God,’ but away from that he made a legitimate issue. He meant that if you believe there is God, he has not seen anyone who prayed the whole day for money to drop on him.



"But he has seen that people have been working to earn an income. So in as much as people feel offended by him saying ‘There is no God,’ that is a legitimate question that needs answers because I have not seen it before too.”



5. Counselor Charlotte Oduro



Counselor Charlotte Oduro descended heavily on Mzbel and lambasted her for speaking against God.



The Counselor said while she respects the rights of others to hold whatever beliefs they want, she was not going to accept that her God is spoken down upon.

“Your belief is not a problem, by all means believe in what you want, but the moment you go against what some of us believe, we won’t sit down…



“Nobody is against what the child said, he is growing with the mother and naturally follows her beliefs and I don’t have a problem with it, it is okay. In any case, what I believe won’t be a compulsion on others,” she submitted on the United Showbiz programme which aired on November 4, 2023.



The reactions comes after Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



SB/OGB



