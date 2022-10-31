What did the president say? - How Nana Addo's speech was 'rubbished' by celebrities

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

West African country, Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis and when president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that he was going to address the nation in regard to the economy, many breathed in hope.

After 34 minutes of speech, Ghanaians including outspoken celebrities took to their social media platforms to reprimand their president for failing touch on important issues as well as plans his government has put n place to rescue the nation and businesses from sinking.



According to the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Efia Odo and actress Sandra Ankobiah, they did not get his point and called on the general public to explain what President Akufo-Addo said in his Sunday, October 30 speech which was broadcasted by several media stations in the country.



According to social media users, the first gentleman of the land went beating around the bush instead of addressing the needs of his people.



Meanwhile, a popular proverb he referenced is currently leaving in the minds of Ghanaians.



"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money," he said.

Some also believe that the proverb was used in the wrong context considering the calls from the public to fix the country instead of apportioning blame adding that the government doesn't have a solution to the economic crisis, especially the cedi depreciation.







Sika mp3 dede but you are the dede. Addo D please come again and say something of substance. Audio man — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 31, 2022

What are we going to do about the cedi depreciation???? — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) October 30, 2022

Summarise the President’s speech in one short sentence. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 30, 2022

What did Nana Addo say? Someone should please summarise for me. — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) October 30, 2022

Bro Wtf are you even saying? https://t.co/I0UesFo0u9 — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 31, 2022

What is your key take away from the address by the President? — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) October 30, 2022

What do you make of the President’s speech so far? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 30, 2022

Sika mp3 dede ????????????????



I for feature this man la ???? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 31, 2022

Sika mp3 dede that’s why you didn’t hear about Nsuomnam, that’s why you didn’t hear about the painting of the under bridge. Cos if you it would have made you angry. — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) October 31, 2022

.@NAkufoAddo you could have copied @JDMahama speech and lied that that was your idea and he decided to present it (everyone knows you love plagiarizing) instead you rehashed what we knew, blamed everyone else but your incompetent self and your downloadable cedi talking @MBawumia — BO1 (@Bridget_Otoo) October 30, 2022

Money does not like noise — Mutombo???? (@MutomboDaPoet) October 31, 2022

As Nana Addo speak French norr I see say the economy will be Safer (CFA). — CJBIGGERMAN (@Cjbiggerman) October 30, 2022

Paa Willie, Ne kwra kwra ne s3n — Erzoah-Kwaw (@PerezErzoah) October 30, 2022