2
Menu
Entertainment

What did the president say? - How Nana Addo's speech was 'rubbished' by celebrities

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo1111123565789 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West African country, Ghana is currently facing an economic crisis and when president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that he was going to address the nation in regard to the economy, many breathed in hope.

After 34 minutes of speech, Ghanaians including outspoken celebrities took to their social media platforms to reprimand their president for failing touch on important issues as well as plans his government has put n place to rescue the nation and businesses from sinking.

According to the likes of Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, Efia Odo and actress Sandra Ankobiah, they did not get his point and called on the general public to explain what President Akufo-Addo said in his Sunday, October 30 speech which was broadcasted by several media stations in the country.

According to social media users, the first gentleman of the land went beating around the bush instead of addressing the needs of his people.

Meanwhile, a popular proverb he referenced is currently leaving in the minds of Ghanaians.

"Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede. Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money," he said.

Some also believe that the proverb was used in the wrong context considering the calls from the public to fix the country instead of apportioning blame adding that the government doesn't have a solution to the economic crisis, especially the cedi depreciation.



Check out some reactions below:

























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Anthony Boakye's wife leaves Resurrection Power, sets up her own church
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife