What examples are we setting by rewarding politicians for bad behaviour? – Lydia Forson quizzes

Actress Lydia Forson

Actress Lydia Forson is wondering why politicians are constantly "rewarded for their bad behavior" while punishment is meted out to persons who have committed crimes she describes "petty".

In a tweet on Friday, January 22, 2021, the opinionated actress who has on many occasions chastised politicians for failing to attend to the needs of the ordinary Ghanaian said "We’re constantly punishing the poor, vulnerable for petty crimes and rewarding rich/influential people for doing worse."



It is unclear what triggered the tweet but the remark came barely a day after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the list of persons nominated for ministerial positions in his second term.



The list has been subjected to scrutiny by citizens with some expressing disgust over the appointment of some personalities who they argue should not have been nominated based on their track record.