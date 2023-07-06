What happened between Medikal and myself was child’s play not beef – Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Talented female rapper, Eno Barony, has stated that she has never beefed any musician in the industry and that what transpired between Medikal and her was just child’s play.

One would recall that in 2020, Eno Barony and Medikal engaged in a heated beef that got everyone talking and contemplating who would come out with the best diss track.



Shortly after the beef started, the female rapper released a dissed track to Medikal titled ‘Force Dem to Play Nonsense’, which contained wild lyrics.



Few days after the battle, the ‘Scarface’ hitmaker came out to say the beef between him and Eno Barony was a way of hyping the female rapper to attract attention.



Eno Barony, in an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show said that she has not engaged in any beef with Medikal adding that they were both exchanging lyrics.



She said: “I have not had a beef with Medikal; I have actually not had a beef with anybody in the industry yet. That was just playing playing. It was just some lyrical thing. I mean it’s just a lyrical something; back and forth. I haven’t beef yet, what you saw is normal”



To back her claims, she explained that during that time, she was the brand ambassador for a number of products thus she had to be careful with the words she used.

Eno Barony also stated she went easy on her battle with Medikal because she can go harder than what he did to the hip pop singer.



“When I was doing that thing, I was like brand ambassadors to some brands and stuff so there were certain things I couldn’t even say. That is why I said it’s normal. With Medikal, I didn’t say anything at all”, she added.



Eno Barony is one of the most talented female rappers in Ghana and she is known for the songs ‘God is a Woman’, ‘Heavy Load’ and ‘Enough is Enough’ with the latter, which featured Wendy Shay.



