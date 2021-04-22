What has happened to Akuapem Poloo won’t change her in anyway – Counsellor Lutterodt

Counsellor George Lutterodt and Akuapem Poloo

Controversial Ghanaian counsellor, George Lutterodt is at it again, this time around, he has opined that the ordeal Akuapem Poloo has experienced lately and the turmoil generated around her conviction and subsequently to her 99-days jail sentence is not going to change her in any way.

During a conversation with Ola Micheal on Neat Fm’s drive time show dubbed “Yeekofie”, monitored by sammykaymedia.com, counsellor Lutterodt asserted that the video vixen is not going to change her dressing and behaviour in any way even after what she has been through.



According to him, the only remedy that might stop Akuapem Poloo from her behaviour which she makes a living out of, is getting married just like Despite Media’s entertainment presenter, Abena Moet.

Watch the video below:



