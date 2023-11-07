What if Mzbel’s son was gifted to her by a fetish priest? – Kwaku Manu asks

Popular Ghanaian musician, Kwaku Manu, has raised critical questions about the remark made by Mzbel’s son in an interview about his disbelief in God that has generated a lot of controversies surrounding religion.

According to him, since Mzbel has made her affection for traditional worship known, it could be that her son was granted to her by a fetish priest at a point when she needed a child desperately.



The actor indicated that Mzbel’s son’s claims cannot be taken for granted because he has been practicing a lot of things about the traditional religion and that has contributed to his confidence to speak boldly in public.



“She has a conversation with him and the kind of doctrine she teaches the child. I remember Mzbel coming out to state that she is a traditionalist or something of that sort. It stays within her. She visits the shrine with the child.



“What if Mzbel wanted a child and she went to a shrine and was given one? Or I do not make sense? It could also be that she went to solicit help from a fetish priest and the child was affected. It is like how Christians pray to God when they need help and they are answered through a man of God. Have we thought about that?” he said while speaking on the Kwaku Manu Bere Nu Nie show monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kwaku Manu further indicated that he would blame Mzbel and the host of the show for giving him a platform to speak about things that were beyond his intellect as a child.

“The child has spoken his mind but I would blame the person who hosted the show and also blame the mother, Mzbel. There are certain platforms that when you are given, it is bigger than your intellect. The child has practiced it [performing rituals], and the kind of conversations he has with his mother is also part,” he said.



Mzbel’s 10-year-old son stated in an interview shared on social media in which he claimed that he does not believe in the existence of God and Jesus Christ because it is his mother who caters to him.



His claims were met with harsh criticisms but Mzbel mounted a spirited defence. She reiterated her son's statement, emphasizing that there is no Almighty God.



“Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has a life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (pray) we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God),” Mzbel wrote on her Instagram page.



