What is GJA doing about bloggers who were ‘assaulted’ by Dr. Grace Boadu’s family? - Nana Yaa Brefo

Prominent media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has condemned the reported attack on bloggers by the family of the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu.

According to her, the alleged assault on bloggers by the family of Dr. Grace Boadu does not speak well of her reputation, adding that it goes a long way to dent the image of the deceased.



She went ahead to slam Dr. Grace Boadu’s family for the controversies surrounding her death and lambasted them for the recent attack on journalists.



Speaking in a video shared on her Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Yaa Brefo bemoaned the silence of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) on the alleged assault on bloggers by the family of the late herbalist.



"What I've been seeing on social media is a bit worrying as a woman. The late Dr. Grace Boadu was quite humble and very nice to everyone. Unfortunately, since she died, a lot of things have been happening which is disturbing. The way the family is handling issues does not augur well for her reputation.



“Look at how they are treating journalists. I saw a car that had been damaged. I also learnt that some bloggers were assaulted by the family. It is disgusting. Now bloggers are part of the journalist association, so I don’t know what GJA is doing about it and I haven’t heard from them too,” she said.

Background



About five Ghanaian bloggers were said to have been physically assaulted and their properties damaged during their visit to the late Dr. Grace Boadu’s family house.



Narrating how the incident took place, one of the bloggers (unidentified), said he and his colleagues visited the family with the sole intent to offer their condolences and also inquire about ongoing arrangements towards the funeral.



The YouTuber, whose car was also reportedly damaged, said they were initially allowed to participate in the event, where it was even announced that Dr. Grace Boadu’s final funeral rites had been scheduled for March 9, 2024.



He said things escalated fast after they stood up and headed for their cars.

According to the blogger, they were suddenly swamped by men from the house who began slapping one of their colleagues and beating up others as the family looked on.



He stated that aside from being physically assaulted, their phones were seized and cars were damaged.



One of the said damaged cars, belonging to the blogger who narrated the incident was spotted during his interaction with GHPage TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We heard that the family will be meeting today to discuss final funeral arrangements so we were at the house. It was during the meeting that we even heard that the burial will take place on the 9th.



"They even said they were contemplating organizing the funeral on just a day but because of how prominent Dr Boadu was, they’ll pull through with a two-day funeral event. So, after the meeting we went ahead to greet the family and also ask for further clarification and it resulted in this (He pointed to his car),” he stated.

He continued, “Prior to this, they weren’t giving us good reception, so we headed out of the house and walked straight to our cars only to be met with this hostility. They slapped one of us and beat another to pulp. As for me about seven people pounced on me, beat me up and seized all my phones. Just have a look at our cars. They have destroyed the glasses and damaged them. What wrong have we done; we are not responsible for what people are saying on social media so why beat us?”



Dr. Grace Boadu is said to have died on January 29, 2024. She is rumoured to have died in the bathroom.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'. The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel have all reacted to the development.



