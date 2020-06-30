Entertainment

What is Lord Kenya's crime for taking Kwadee to the rehab? - Appietus asks family

Legendary Ghanaian music producer, Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has expressed shock and disappointment in Musician Kwadee’s family, for threatening to sue fellow musician now turned evangelist, Lord Kenya, for taking him to a rehabilitation centre for treatment without their permission.

It would be recalled that a few weeks ago, disturbing pictures of the musician surfaced online of him not looking any close to the Kwadee people knew and loved. The picture caused a lot of confusion on social media with many wondering what was going on with the one-time talented musician, making him look lean and sick.



After the picture went viral on social media, Lord Kenya reached out to Kwadee and offered to take him to a rehabilitation centre immediately. Subsequent videos of his visit to Kwadee at the rehab saw the musician in good spirits and responding well to treatment.



Shortly after videos of his healing and wellbeing was shared on social media, evangelist Lord Kenya was sighted in another video angrily blasting Kwadee’s family for threatening to sue him for not informing them before taking Kwadee to seek help.



Lord Kenya, who couldn’t hide his anger, asked the family what they stand to benefit when their family member continues to suffer as he has been doing all these years. He questioned the rationale behind the threat to sue if they didn’t stand to gain from the suffering of the young man.



It was on the back of this new development that Appietus, contributing to the Best Entertainment Show on Okay FM, expressed his utmost shock and disappointment over the development.

He said he found it absolutely insane for the family to treat Lord Kenya the way they are doing, especially when all he did was show kindness to their family member.



A confused Appietus asked the family what sense it made for someone to see another person suffering and wait to inform the family before offering help. He questioned whether the family wants Kwadee to die so they get funeral donations.



“What wrong did he do? When he found him, he didn’t take him to any bad place, he took him to the professionals for help, so what wrong did he do? He is not a doctor, so he took him to see professionals, which he is paying with his own money, if you will not praise him why criticize him for helping your own family member, or they are waiting for Kwadee to die so they get funeral donations?” Appietus asked the family.



