What is this? - Vim Lady chides prophets 'marketing' themselves through John Kumah’s death

Outspoken media personality, Afia Pokua, well known as Vim Lady, has lambasted persons who are making claims concerning the death of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah.

According to her, some people already knew about the ailing situation Kumah was in, and how he was fighting for his life and so prophecies about his death cannot be entirely true.



She lambasted such men of God, telling them to desist from making further claims about the late MP for Ejisu's death.



She also accused them of taking advantage of the situation to seek public attention and "market" themselves.



Vim Lady also urged these people to allow the widow and the late MP's family to mourn in quiet.

“Please Ghanafuo, we should be sensitive to the family. We should stop trying to gain popularity, eyeballs, and prophesy marketing with someone's death. Some media people and close friends knew Hon Kumah was sick last year. His condition got slightly aggravated in November(See Photo) Allow the family to MOURN AND HEAL and stop these cheap attention-seeking rants and prophesy marketing.



"Charlie, there are children to be looked after. Ahh what is this? Do we know what his wife is going through now? Instead of focusing on our own health, we are busy ranting about someone whose race has ended.



We behave as if we know it all yet WE WILL ALL DIE in our time. Aden It's not even one week,” she wrote on her Facebook page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



After John Kumah’s death became known, Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy onnDecember 31, 2024, began to trend, where he was heard stating that a deputy finance minister could be hit with a misfortune and so he should be careful with his life.

After Kumah’s death, Gaisie came out to disclose his efforts to reach out to the late deputy finance minister but his attempts proved futile.



About John Kumah’s death



John Kumah died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



According to reports, the deputy minister had been battling with sickness for quite some time before his death. Kumah was 45 years old.

He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



He was recently overwhelmingly acclaimed by the New patriotic Party (NPP) at Ejisu to represent it in the 2024 parliamentary primaries slated for December.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.



