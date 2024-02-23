What’s wrong with LilWin using Ramsey Nouah for a movie? - Kumawood actor fires critics

Ghanaian actor, LilWin

Renowned Kumawood actor, George Berthou has descended heavily on persons who are criticizing Kwadwo Nkansah well known as LilWin for using Nollywood stars like Ramsey Nouah and others in a movie project.

According to him, the criticisms aimed at LilWin for collaborating with Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood stars are unjustified, considering the amicable relationship between Ghana and Nigeria.



He strongly criticized those who are mocking LilWin's movie project, emphasizing that it is 'disgraceful' to subject the comic actor to such backlash.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Goerge Berthou said: “I don’t understand why people are making a mockery of LilWin for inviting Ramsey Nouah and other Nollywood actors for a movie project. Is this foolishness or madness? Ghana is not developing due to some of these attitudes.



“This disgraceful act would even discourage Nigerian actors from acting in Ghana, which is not good for the industry. People are sharing the poster of the movie project and likening it to the Avengers movie. What kind of nonsense is this?” he fumed.



He expressed his displeasure after some personalities in the creative arts sector including Mr. Logic raised concerns about LilWin’s decision to use Nigerian actors for the 'A Country Called Ghana' movie at the expense of Ghanaians.

LilWin, in justifying his decision to indulge the Nollywood actors stated that it would help to foster an amicable relationship between Ghana and Nigeria's movie industry.



SB/BB