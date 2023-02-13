What sense does it make? - Arnold tackles Elikem for calling out Sarkodie on a wardrobe malfunction

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has tackled Elikem the Tailor for criticizing Sarkodie's clothes in public when many people think he could have done it discreetly.

On the United Showbiz program that aired on February 11, 2023, Arnold stated that there was no way Sarkodie would have patronized Elikem after he publicly dissed him.



“Elikem is appealing to Sarkodie to come to him so he sews his clothes for him. Suppose you are making an appeal and disrespecting the person in another poster, do you think by making this appeal, the person will come to you?



“What sense does it make? You are making an appeal to me, and yet the same message is disrespecting me. There is no sense in what he said,” he pointed out.



Additionally, he said that experiencing a wardrobe malfunction is not a major problem because even the world's top performers experience them.



“Big celebrities always have wardrobe malfunctions, and this is not new. If Sarkodie has a wardrobe malfunction and so what?

“You are stepping on a colleague. Please rise. If he is a person who thinks rightly and he is in the fashion industry in a good light, then what he will do is look for who the tailor is and ask the person who sewed the attire questions and give him ideas,” he added.





Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BOG