2
Menu
Entertainment

What sense does it make? - Arnold tackles Elikem for calling out Sarkodie on a wardrobe malfunction

Arnold Asamoah Baidoo Gertrt.png Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has tackled Elikem the Tailor for criticizing Sarkodie's clothes in public when many people think he could have done it discreetly.

On the United Showbiz program that aired on February 11, 2023, Arnold stated that there was no way Sarkodie would have patronized Elikem after he publicly dissed him.

“Elikem is appealing to Sarkodie to come to him so he sews his clothes for him. Suppose you are making an appeal and disrespecting the person in another poster, do you think by making this appeal, the person will come to you?

“What sense does it make? You are making an appeal to me, and yet the same message is disrespecting me. There is no sense in what he said,” he pointed out.

Additionally, he said that experiencing a wardrobe malfunction is not a major problem because even the world's top performers experience them.

“Big celebrities always have wardrobe malfunctions, and this is not new. If Sarkodie has a wardrobe malfunction and so what?

“You are stepping on a colleague. Please rise. If he is a person who thinks rightly and he is in the fashion industry in a good light, then what he will do is look for who the tailor is and ask the person who sewed the attire questions and give him ideas,” he added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi