‘What you are going through is spiritual, find my number and call me’ – Medikal to Okese1

AMG signee, Medikal, has commented on recent financial challenges and misfortune befalling his colleague Okese1.

According to Medikal, Okese1’s current situation is a result of spiritual manipulations against the Kumasi-based rapper.



He has therefore called on the rapper to reach out to him for help if he wants to turn his fortunes around.



In a viral video spotted on social media, Medikal, while touching on Okese1’s current situation narrated the sequence of calamities that have befallen the latter.



Medikal recounted, “It is spiritual. Think about it. Within six months, you woke up one morning and all your dogs were dead, your father died too, your Range Rover got burnt and now you want to sell your house and relocate abroad. Think about it. It is all spiritual. Look for my number and call me.”



Medikal warned the rapper against thinking that his current misfortunes are regular life challenges as he believes it is the manifestation of spiritual attacks against Okese1.

“You see what is happening to you, you may assume it is all part of life’s challenges, but let me caution you, what you are going through now is spiritual, it has got nothing to do with life challenges. No matter what we have been through, I am never happy seeing you go through this,” Medikal said.



The duo, Medikal and Okese1 have been feuding since mid-year 2022. Industry players like Cris Waddle and others have tried to mitigate issues between the two but all attempts yielded no fruit.



