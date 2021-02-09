When Guru was Guru, where were you? – Afia Schwarzenegger questions

Ghanaian comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian comedian and radio presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, has risen to the defence of singer Guru in what she describes as disrespect from reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene on the latter.

Guru, who is well known in the music industry for producing hit songs such as “Lapaz Toyota”, “Alkayida”, “Pooley Swag” among others, in a lengthy post on his Instagram page, called out young art, Kuami Eugene, for suggesting that he had “begged for a collaboration,” because he wanted a hit song.



Parts of his post, dated February 8, 2020, read: “There are always new Lords so remember nothing last forever. Point of correction I never begged for a Collaboration. I didn't ask for Collaboration because I wanted a hit song, I have a lot of hit songs and I'm proud of that. I wanted you to know I appreciate your craft does why I wanted us to work together and nothing more. I wish you well. Thank You. N K Z.”



Afia Schwarzenegger, reacting to the ongoing feud noted that Guru was being “too polite” about the situation considering the success he has chalked in the music industry.



She wrote: “You are too polite for my liking... @gurunkz …Pls this is a clear case of "when we were we..what class were u??Mtcheewwwwww the impudence.”

The CEO of Lynx Entertainment has, however, refuted claims made by Guru that his artiste, Kuami Eugene disrespected him.



Giving an account of his side of the story, portions of his statement read: “I normally stay quiet in most situations but this time I only feel it's right I say something. Guru asked Lynx for a feature with either KiDi or Kuami Eugene, but the request was denied. He then went from one media house to another insulting myself and other members of Lynx management, even to the extent of accusing us of sabotaging his career for the past 10years. He spun stories which implied we have some extreme power in the industry to vitiate someone's career. As usual my team and I stuck to our usual demeanour and stayed mute. When Kuami Eugene was asked in an interview if he would feature Guru, he simply said he couldn't because Guru had insulted me consistently, and it wouldn't be right to do a feature with someone who was disrespecting his boss. Let's call a spade a spade.”



See the post below:



