‘When I released my demo, Broda Sammy was still playing’ – Nacee hits back

Renowned gospel musician, Nana Osei, popularly known as ‘Nacee’, has emphasized his seniority over Broda Sammy.

Nacee has described Broda Sammy’s recent act of reducing him to a ‘son’ as unrealistic.



Labeling it impossible, Nacee said the age difference between them even goes a long way to invalidate his claims.



Nacee, while spelling out reasons Broda Sammy’s claims are unsubstantial said he started pursuing music long before the latter.



He established that when he started releasing demo tracks, Broda Sammy had not even envisaged his music journey.



“Look at my age and look at Broda Sammy’s age. When I started recording my demo he was still playing. He even came to me for help at the start of his career. so, between a father and a son, who seeks help from each other?” he quizzed in an interview with OnuaTV.



Nacee continued, “Whether he thinks of me as a son, or whether I am supposed to be seen as his father, it's all up to him.”

Background



Broda Sammy and Nacee’s back and forth on social media follows claims that the latter sidelined the former in an earlier music challenge.



Broda Sammy has taken to social media several times to narrate an instance when Nacee refused to post his version of the viral 'Aseda' challenge online and also blocked him.



Broda Sammy, who insisted that his version is far better than Nacee’s original song said the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker did not post it out of the fear that it might overtake the original song.





In a most recent interview with Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Nacee projected himself above Nacee and also described him as his son.



“Nacee was supposed to have called his father (me) and admitted that my song overtook his and that’s why he didn’t post it, but instead, he just snubbed me,” he expressed.



Stating the extent of hurt he felt since he was sidelined, Broda Sammy said, “But for God’s intervention, I would’ve reported his YouTube channel.”



