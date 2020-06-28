Entertainment

When Ibrahim Mahama and Shatta Bandle met

It was all fun yesterday, June 27, 2020, when the creme de la creme gathered to celebrate the birthday of Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real.

The famous Instagram star Mona Montrage a.k.a Hajia4real threw an all white party to climax her birthday celebration at a coded location in Accra.



Several celebrities such as Efia Odo, Deborah Vanessa, and Shatta Bandle, and Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama were in attendance to make Hajia4real’s birthday a memorable one.



One video from the celebration that has gone viral is the dance video of Shatta Bandle and Ibrahim Mahama.



The two exchanged the popular coronavirus elbow greeting as they acknowledged each other’s presence.

The video of both men dancing has got Ghanaians talking and very surprised at how far Bandle has gone with his acts.



Watch the video below:





