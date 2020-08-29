0
Entertainment Sat, 29 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

When #Kumerica 'resurfaced' on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'

Video Archive
Listen to the Article

#Kumerica is trending on twitter, some have described it as a movement.

#Kumerica trend tries to equate the United States of America to the Ashanti region. While some youths in the region have acquired a foreign accent, (LAFA); others have renamed towns in the region after some cities in America: Suame is Miami.

The trend has become so popular that Shatta Wale has even recorded a rap song titled Kumerica.

It also 'popped up' in Friday's discussion on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Watch video below

Source: Peace FM

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter