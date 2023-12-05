‘When a man gifts you a house, car, check the documents first’ – Maa Linda to embattled side chick

Popular UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, Maa Linda, has asked popular embattled side-chick, Deborah Seyram Adablah, to thoroughly look through the documents of any car or house gift she might receive in the future, from her prospective sugar daddies.

Her statements are on the back of Seyram’s court case against her sugar daddy, Mr. Kwesi Nimako, that had been struck out.



Earlier, an Accra High Court ruling, cited the immorality of the relationship between Adablah and her ‘sugar daddy’, the former Chief Finance Officer of a bank, but stated that there was no reasonable cause of action in Seyram Adablah's writ.



Seyram’s case of suing the married man for failed promises was struck out because the court asserted that it would not endorse a relationship founded on immoral grounds and was ordered to pay a cost of GH¢10,000.



However, sharing her opinions on the matter, Maa Linda, who claimed she had been rooting for the side chick to win the case, has asked her to be more vigilant in her next relationship.



“Next time, check the documents of the items your sugar daddies usually buy for you. When next a man buys a house or a car for you, check the documents. If you don’t check, these sugar daddies will sleep with you and give you nothing. They’ll hand over a two-bedroom apartment to you or buy a car for you and you’ll be jumping anyhow. Have you checked the documents to see if your name is on it? Deborah, I was rooting for you to win this case,” she stated in TikTok viral video.

She, however, seized the opportunity to advise young ladies not to be carried away by excitement when they receive such gifts from men, adding, that they should rather look out for their names on the document.



“Ladies, if a man buys you something, check if your name is on it. Next time be smart about it. every day is a lesson,” she added.



Seyram, however, took to social media to angrily respond to Maa Linda’s statements.



“You, I don’t want to start with you. Your hookup list is very long. I don’t have time for you yet. Let me finish with Naana Donkor first,” she claimed.



Meanwhile, Deborah Seyram, after losing her case, has since gone on a rampage on social media.

She has consistently fought with all her detractors, including popular bloggers and celebrities of all kinds.







