‘When money entered your pocket, you threw away your morals’ – Sally Mann slams Sammy Flex

Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Baah Flex, has incurred the wrath of Sally Mann over his justification of the dancehall artiste’s performance at the opening ceremony of ‘The African Games’.

Shortly after Sally Mann’s criticism about Shatta Wale’s performance, Sammy Flex, took to social media to tackle critics of Wale generally.



In his submission, he argued that Shatta Wale was given just four minutes on stage to round up all his performances.



However, Sally Mann insists it isn’t reason enough for the dancehall musician to perform poorly on stage.



She expressed disappointment in Sammy Flex, who she accused of throwing away his standards and blindly supporting mediocrity in exchange for money.



“When I heard Sammy Flex was Shatta Wale’s new manager, I was like, wow! Finally, a sensible guy is going to that tyrant’s camp. Because Shatta Wale is a military dictator. I was happy that somebody like Sammy Flex who is sensible is going to that camp to represent the media.

"I thought Sammy Flex was sensible because he owned a newspaper, he was also a pundit. He was also given a platform at ClassFM to lead huge morning show discussions. So, I respected the fact that he has worked through the ranks to get to where he is.



“I never knew that when money exchanges hands, when money enters people’s pockets, they throw away their morals. Not everyone is like that, I am not like that.



"You can offer me billions and I will still say what I want to say about you. This so-called manager labelled his earlier talk, a love letter to Andy Dosty, I am also labelling mine as a piece of brotherly advice. This is what I want to tell that manager. He was not able to tame me, so he shouldn’t expect anybody to tame me,” she fumed.



To further buttress her claims, Sally Mann cited instances where the likes of Burna Boy, Rema, and others, were once allocated three and four minutes each to perform on some big stages but delivered perfectly.



“In Sammy’s defense, he said Shatta Wale was given four minutes? How many minutes was given to King Promise? So, the manager was expecting us to go through that pain of watching Shatta Wale for four minutes? I will never sit somewhere and say Shatta Wale doesn’t deserve that platform given him but he owed it to Ghanaians to come through for us. He owed us a good performance, for us to be proud of.

“Check the record, Burna Boy was given three minutes at the UEFA Champions League but did you see what he did? Rema was given less than five minutes at the Brits Awards, but did you see what he did?” she stressed.



EB/SARA