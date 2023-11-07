When will the idea of young girls cutting their hair so wisdom can enter stop? - Cwesi Oteng quizzes

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Cwesi Oteng

Ghanaian gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng, has waded into the long-standing debate over the trimming down of hairs of students at Senior High School levels in the country.

Taking to his X handle to air his concerns, Cwesi Oteng questioned the myth associated with the practice that cutting one’s hair would enable the students to attain wisdom.



He also lamented the effects on female students as they would have to depend on wigs when they come of age.



He further questioned if this habit was an international conspiracy or a local custom.



“So when will they stop the idea of young girls cutting their hair so wisdom can enter the head in our schools in Ghana. Then they grow up and have to depend on wigs? Is it an international decision for Africans or our own idea for getting wisdom?” he posted.



His views come on the back of instances in the past where it has been required that persons looking to gain admission into some senior high schools first of all cut down their hairs before they are considered.



In 2021, two male students were denied admission to the Achimota Senior High School over their refusal to cut their dreadlocks, on grounds of their beliefs, leading to a national conversation on the subject.

check the tweet below





