When you are broke people treat you like a nobody - Delay

Media personality, Delay

Ghanaian media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay, has spoken out against how society treats people who are struggling financially.

In a Facebook post shared on April 18, 2024, the host of the ‘Delay Show’ shared her thoughts on how people's attitudes change when someone's financial situation improves.



According to Delay, individuals are treated poorly by family and friends when they are broke, however, such attitudes change once such individuals acquire wealth.



“If you’re broke, your family and friends will treat you like a nobody. Make some money and see, they’ll change your name to Chairman and Executive Chairperson! The people who throw you out will welcome you in when you make money,” she posted.



She also pointed out the fake love displayed towards wealthy individuals by the public, describing poverty as a ‘killer’.



“Money will bring you more fake love and unusual respect. When a rich man cracks a dry joke, people laugh. When a poor man cracks a funny joke, people say he’s making unnecessary noise. Poverty is a killer!!!!,” she added.

View the post here;







ID/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.