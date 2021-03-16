When you disrespect a kid, the kid will disrespect you – KK Fosu tells Samini

Musician KK Fosu

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly called KK Fosu has offered a piece of advice to his contemporary, Samini amid his recent banter with his ‘son’ in the industry, Stonebwoy on Twitter.

During an interview on Okay FM’s drivetime show on Monday, Abeiku Santana who happens to be the host of the show asked him if he had seen the back and forth between the two musicians.



KK Fosu answered in the affirmative and made the point that it was not really pleasant because Samini is more or less the godfather of Stonebwoy musically.



When asked what he will tell Samini in the wake of all these, the “Anadwo Yede” hitmaker stated in very simple words: “When you disrespect a kid, the kid will disrespect you” as his word of advice for Samini.



On Monday, March 15, 2021, the two artists engaged in a heated joke about Stonebwoy’s congratulatory message to Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Wizkid for their Grammy Awards.



As he tried to congratulate the two Nigerian musicians who won at the 63rd Grammys, Stonebwoy asked Ghanaians to applaud his counterparts rather than act bitterly at his victory.



He said that, for once, Ghanaians should learn to congratulate Nigerians for consistently projecting Africa globally in terms of entertainment.

“For his constant efforts in upholding the Mantle for Africa when it comes to entertainment on the global stage. Congratulations on keeping you down at the Grammys. As for Ghana, I’ll be back, ”Stonebwoy wrote on Twitter.



Well, his comment did not go down well with Samini who rebutted by stating:



“Ghana will be fine if we start keeping the Hundred Points symbol between us as artists, wow. Start by being honest and calling things by name. Before I give Nigeria more fake fans, #checkyourself faker“



