When you keep removing pants which company will take you serious? – DKB blasts Efia Odo

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney famed as DKB, has taken a swipe at actress Efia Odo following her claims that McDonald's workers earn more than Ghanaian celebs.

In a post on his IG page and sighted by Nkonkonsa.com, DKB did not mince words as he pointed out that Efia Odo was just generalising for celebs when in actual fact, she was the only one suffering.



DKB went on to indicate that Efia Odo's way of dressing was a factor affecting her brand since no serious company would like to work or would want to be associated with her.



The comedian went on to lambast Efia Odo for bringing the businesses and brands of other top female celebs like Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Yvonne Okoro and Nana Ama McBrown with her "nonsense lifestyle"



DKB went on to admonish the socialite and actress to change her style of dressing by wearing Kaba and slit and see the number of endorsements she would get.



Not long ago, Nkonkonsa.com reported that Efia Odo indicated that being famous in Ghana did not come with money.

The actress noted for her raunchy style of dressing added that a worker in world-renown eatery McDonald's was able to make more many than many female celebs.



Among other rants, Efia Odo stated that it was her wish that the current crop of Ghanaian leaders be fired for them to be replaced with new-age thinkers.



Efia Odo's comments sparked massive debate on social media with some people agreeing with her assertion while others disagreed entirely with her.



Read DKB's full post below:



"When you are continuously removing pants and showing nipples like a Pono auditions, which company will take you serious? Don't say us when it's just you, shut up and suffer your misery instead of disrespecting the creative arts field, some of us have made a living out of it and created jobs for others through it.

How dare you jeopardise the hardworks of Yvonne Nelson, Okoro, Mcbrown etc because of your nonsense lifestyle.



Wear a kaba & slit for once and see the number of brand endorsements that will chase you.



Everyday pioto bonanza... MUTUMBANZA!"

