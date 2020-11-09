Where are the beautiful, charming, succulent, fresh ladies always following Mahama? - Halifax asks

Halifax Ansah-Addo, host of Best Entertainment on Okay FM says some of the celebrities who were following former President John Mahama in 2016 were not doing so from their "heart and that is why they are nowhere to be found now"

Speaking on United Showbiz on UTV, he said it's easy for a party in power to have celebrity endorsement; however, when that party goes in opposition, they (the celebrities) all vanish; 'unless they truly love the party'.



"Where are the Selasie Ibrahims? That squad of beautiful, charming, fresh, succulent, and juicy ladies always dressed in white following his Excellency around? Today that number has gone down. If former President Mahama has decided not to use celebrity endorsement in 2020, it doesn't mean you should keep quiet..." he indicated.