Where did Kwaku Manu go wrong trying to support his friend with love and kindness – Ayisha Modi

Kwaku Manu and Aisha Modi

Ayisha Modi has reacted to the banter between Kwaku Manu and the family of Funny Face.

Following their visit to the psychiatric hospital, the eldest sister of Funny Face, Lydia Boateng ordered Kwaku Manu to pull down the YouTube videos about her brother.



While many people are condemning the reaction from Funny Face’s sister, avid music lover—Ayisha Modi has added her voice.



In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ayisha questioned where the supposed friends and family were when Funny Face needed the attention.



She further asked, what was wrong with what Kwaku Manu has done when he tried to support his friend with love and kindness.



Looking at this issue and others, Ayisha Modi said she will stop helping Ghanaians and focus on her family and those close to her heart.

She believes the disrespect and ungratefulness will cease following her decision.



Ayisha Modi wrote: “Avoiding certain people to protect your emotional health is not weakness. It’s wisdom. Welcome to Ghana where hypocrisy and ungrateful is the order of the day..why is it that we always pay less much attention to serious situations and but when people risk their time and energy trying to support and solve we still talk bad about them..Do you guys know those playing vital Roles behind the scene to support our brother funny face condition..where did Kwaku manu go wrong trying to support his friend with love and kindness. Where were the people who claimed they are his family and friends??? How much attention did they give to funny face.??



“We should learn how to appreciate people when they are alive. When people like Ebony, Dasebre Gyamena, etc Were alive it was hard to hear their good deeds it they turned people into motivated speakers praising them when they died. We always wait for the bad thing.. From today me Ayisha I have closed my heart for Ghanaians. Mark it from today I am not going to support anyone this is the time I have to focus only on my family and those close to my heart so that The disrespect and ungratefulness will end..We can’t continue to sacrifice our time d money on people and later turn evil to them..Sometimes getting lost is one of the best ways to find your destination.I have love for people who wish me well, I always See the good in everything.. Happy weekend. Sorry to put you tru all this @kwakumanubob . Great job done and am super proud of who u are Kwaku. Love you bro.”



