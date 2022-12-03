Where is Afia Schwarzenegger? - Tornado asks after Wontumi places bounty on her

Tornado mocks Afia

Nana Tornado has been in a joyous mood since it was announced that Tema High Court had sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger a ten-day jail sentence for contempt.

In a post shared by the socialite on Instagram, he took a screenshot of a chat someone had sent him with a link to his nemesis’s arrest in the chat.



In a caption that accompanied the screenshot, Tornado asked netizens, “WHERE IS ASIBOLANGA?”



Nana Tornado on December 1, 2022, rejoiced after his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, was given a ten-day sentence with a GH¢60,000 fine for contempt over comments she and Mr Logic passed on a lawsuit that Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) filed against her.



In a video that Tornado shared on Instagram, he praised Chairman Wontumi for taking action and further showered him with accolades.



“Today is the happiest day of my life. If they say ‘Happiest Day’, I Tornado, if they ask me when is the happiest day of my life, I will say today is," he said.



“Ghanaians do you remember in some time past, Afia Schwarzenegger sat on United Showbiz to defame Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Minister. Chairman Wontumi. Chairman, if you say can, you still will find a way to deliver. Chairman wherever you are, I salute you, Sir,” he stated.

ADA/ESA