1
Menu
Entertainment

Where is Afia Schwarzenegger? - Tornado asks after Wontumi places bounty on her

TORNADO MOCKS AFIA Tornado mocks Afia

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Tornado has been in a joyous mood since it was announced that Tema High Court had sentenced Afia Schwarzenegger a ten-day jail sentence for contempt.

In a post shared by the socialite on Instagram, he took a screenshot of a chat someone had sent him with a link to his nemesis’s arrest in the chat.

In a caption that accompanied the screenshot, Tornado asked netizens, “WHERE IS ASIBOLANGA?”

Nana Tornado on December 1, 2022, rejoiced after his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, was given a ten-day sentence with a GH¢60,000 fine for contempt over comments she and Mr Logic passed on a lawsuit that Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) filed against her.

In a video that Tornado shared on Instagram, he praised Chairman Wontumi for taking action and further showered him with accolades.

“Today is the happiest day of my life. If they say ‘Happiest Day’, I Tornado, if they ask me when is the happiest day of my life, I will say today is," he said.

“Ghanaians do you remember in some time past, Afia Schwarzenegger sat on United Showbiz to defame Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Minister. Chairman Wontumi. Chairman, if you say can, you still will find a way to deliver. Chairman wherever you are, I salute you, Sir,” he stated.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by King Tonardo (@kingnanatonardo1)





Watch an episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/ESA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: