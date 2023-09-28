Where is Mark Okraku-Mantey? - Kelvynboy asks

Ghanaian Afrobeat Singer-Songwriter, Kelvynboy

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy has expressed disappointment over the perceived silence of Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture.

Kelvyn Boy took to Twitter to question the inactivity of the Deputy Minister in promoting the welfare of the creative arts industry.



"Ok so now to Creative Arts. Where Mark Okraku Mantey dey? Since he became Dep. Minister for our space, he’s grown awfully silent. For an outspoken, extrovert like Mark, I’m a bit surprised. What really dey go on?!" he tweeted.



Kelvyn Boy's sentiment is shared by other members of the creative arts community, including artiste manager Bullgod; musician and social activist, A Plus; dancehall artiste Shatta Wale and Tictac, who have also voiced their disappointment with Mark Okraku-Mantey's performance.



Media personality, KOD had recently noted in an interview that it has been challenging to access Mark Okraku-Mantey for support, adding, "He has forgotten why he was elevated. We thought someone like him would be a mouthpiece for us."



Mark Okraku Mantey, who assumed office as Deputy Minister in 2021, had been seen as a beacon of hope for the creative arts sector due to his advocacy for the industry.

Many in the creative arts industry had high hopes for Mark Okraku-Mantey's tenure and are now calling on him to take more active steps in supporting and promoting the sector.





