Where is the money? - Patience Nyarko reacts to 'making gospel events free' comment

Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko

Gospel artiste, Patience Nyarko believes that what Rev. Abraham Lamptey said about making worship events free for patrons is laudable but there are lots of costs involved.

“I believe everything should be made free. Nothing should prevent worshippers from coming to the house of God. I agree with him that anything concerning Jesus Christ should be made free but where is the money?” she quizzed.



It would be recalled that the General Overseer of the Believers House of Worship International, Rev. Abraham Lamptey was reported to have said gospel events should be free for patrons to attend and worship God, adding that God has no price tag.



“It doesn’t matter the artiste billed on the programme. Whether an A-list Gospel act or not, patrons should not pay to attend the event. I don’t have a problem with others charging fees, but if the event is meant to encounter God for all the wonderful things He has done for us, then I think admission should be free,” Graphic Showbiz quoted him to have said.



Appearing as a guest on UTV’s November 25, 2023 edition of the United Showbiz programme, Patience Nyarko said there are lots of gospel musicians who wish to make their programmes free for patrons but now everything involves money, the reason why such programmes cannot be made free for patrons.



“I know every gospel musician wishes to organise free programmes because you want people to benefit from it but now everything is money. Even the church to have your programme charges you to pay something because they also pay for light, they won’t give you everything for free,” she said.

The ‘Obi Nyanime’ crooner also appealed to men of God to give helping hands to gospel musicians who hold these programmes in their churches.



“Personally, I think that if any gospel musician comes to your church and holds a worship programme and you have the means to support them, please do it because when they receive such help, they can also organise free programmes.”



Meanwhile, Rev. Abraham Lamptey has said he was taken out of context. According to him, he did not call for free shows, rather, he said he would not charge people for attending his shows. He made this comment ahead of his annual event which he maintained was free of charge.



