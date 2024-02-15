Where is the theatre Mahama promised to build in Kumasi after securing funds? - Socrate Safo

Socrate Safo and John Dramani Mahama

Veteran Ghanaian movie producer, Socrate Safo, has called out the former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, for failing to build a theatre in Kumasi after he promised to do so while in office.

According to him, on August 7, 2013, John Mahama disclosed that he had secured funds from the Turkish Exim Bank to bankroll the construction of a theatre in Kumasi; however, his promise did not come to pass.



He argued that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo deserves plaudits for being able to start an edifice for the creative arts industry, although the project has stalled.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Socrate Safo questioned why John Mahama did not build the theatre in Kumasi after securing funds for the project.



“President Mahama promised us on August 7, 2013, that he had secured funding from the Turkish Exim Bank and they were going to build a theatre in Kumasi. We stayed throughout, and we didn't see anything. NPP came and said they would pursue the construction of large sitting theatres; they pursued it and now they've secured funds.



“I can see that they are doing it regardless of the delay. But the person who told me that he has secured funding and he's going to do it, where is the money? We didn't see anything. And I judge between these two people and where should I put my weight. I'll put my weight on the person who has done something,” he said.

It will be recalled that John Dramani Mahama promised to build a second theatre in Kumasi after having successfully secured funds from the Turkish Exim Bank.



However, it is not known whether John Mahama started the project or did not commence it at all.



The former president is yet to respond to Socrate Safo’s claims.



