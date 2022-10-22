Where will the party be in Ghana? Here's a list of top shows happening in December

A flyer of one of the events

December in Ghana has arguably become a time to look out for on the festive calendar. Since the Year of Return campaign was launched in 2019, Ghana has grown to become the topmost global entertainment and nightlife hotspot for celebrations during the festive season.

Significantly, a rapidly growing percentage of the African diaspora have made the West African country their prime destination to wind off after a year-long hustle and bustle. Rightly so because, there are many star-studded concerts and parties scheduled to take place across the country, particularly in the country’s capital - Accra.



From the Ohene Gyan Sports Stadium to Bloombar, to Untamed Empire, party goers are set to be presented with a wide range of nightlife options to choose from.



Being aware of all events scheduled to make your festive season a memorable one is such a mammoth task. As such, GhanaWeb entertainment desk has made it easier for you to know where you can party till sunrise.



Below are some sampled top events happening in Ghana in December.



Wizkid Live Concert



Nigerian Grammy Award Winner, Wizkid is set to host a live concert in Ghana on December 10, 2022 at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.



Wizkid who has been playing across the world on his “Made in Lagos” tour decided to bring the party to Africa, nowhere else than Ghana.



The Afrobeat sensation took to Twitter to announce the concert.



Will Wizkid be able to fill the entire capacity of the stadium? A question many have asked due to the fact that it has not been achieved by any top Ghanaian act.





Bhim Concert



Reggae Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy will also be holding the 6th edition of his annual Bhim Concert.



This edition is titled the “African-Carribean Link Up” and on the theme, “Connecting our roots through music, arts and culture as one people”.



The event is scheduled to take place on December 23, 2022, at the Grand Arena, Accra.







Kizz Daniel Live in Ghana



Nigerian sensation, Kizz Daniel, is also set to host his concert in Ghana.



The Buga hitmaker will be headlining his concert at the Untamed Empire in Accra on December 23, 2022.

Since his event is scheduled on same day as Stonebwoy’s, it will be a tight decision for music lovers to make.







Wildaland



The second edition of the Wildaland Festival is set to take place from December 24 -26 at the Shai Forest Reserve in Accra.



The maiden edition which took place last year was packed with top music acts such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Joeboy, Adenkule Gold, Kidi, Black Sherif among others. Music fans await what this year’s line-up will look like.







Rapperholic



Sarkodie has indicated that his Rapperholic Concert returns this year. This year’s event will mark a decade since the show’s inception. The BET Best International Flow Winner took to his Twitter page to announce that plans for the show is underway. The event will take place on December 25, 2022.





Detty Rave



Detty Rave is an annual star-studded music experience hosted by Mr. Eazi.



Detty Rave is the place to see out the year in style. This year’s event is occasioned for December 27, 2022, at the Untamed Empire in Accra.



It boasts a power packed line up, with the likes of Rick Ross, Koffee, Kranium, Kwesi Arthur, Kidi, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Simi, Joeboy and many more.







Afrochella



Afrochella is one of the biggest musical festivals which takes place in Ghana.



The festival is popular due to the artists billed to perform. This year’s event is no different.



Top acts across Africa are set to perform to the joy of music lovers. Performing this year are Burna boy, Stonebwoy, Fireboy DML, Kidi, Gyakie, Medikal, King Promise, Ayra Starr, Kuami Eugene, Pheelz, Young Stunna and Daliwonga and many more.

There will also be DJ sets from Juls, DJ Loft, DJ Pizarro, Jeunelio&Black Charles and other talented DJs and MCs from Ghana and beyond.



Afrochella is set for December 28 and 29 at the El-Wak Sports Stadium, Accra.







Afronation



Afronation, which is christened the World’s Biggest Afrobeats Festival, will be coming off live in grand style. This year’s event being headlined by American Rapper Meek Mill, and Nigerian Duo P-Square and Davido.



Other prominent acts on the bill include Stonebwoy, Rema, Asake, Blackk Sherif, C-Kay, Kuami Eugene, Camidoh, Gyakie, Kidi and several others to be announced. Afro Nation Ghana 2022 will take place between 29th & 30th December in Accra at Marine Drive, Black Star Square.



A site of cultural significance where thousands will rediscover their historic connection with Ghana.







DQ/ESA