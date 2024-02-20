Which God told you Mahama would win 2024 elections? - Maurice Ampaw fights Opambour

Private legal practitioner Maurice Ampaw has unequivocally dismissed a prophecy from Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, regarding the outcome of the upcoming general elections.

Opambour had prophesied that John Mahama would emerge winner of the 2024 elections.



Despite not being a prophet, Maurice Ampaw asserts that God has not revealed to Opambour the purported victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming general elections, as claimed by the pastor.



Maurice Ampaw has consequently urged the general public to disregard Opambour’s prophecy, stressing that the Kumasi-based pastor cannot be trusted.



He stated that Opambour is now spearheading a campaign for John Mahama in the Ashanti Region instead of focusing on his work.



“Opambour is now the campaign manager of Mahama in the Ashanti Region. I want Opambour’s church members in the Ashanti Region to know that God has not told him Mahama would win the 2024 general elections. Opambour has lost credibility as a man of God so he shouldn’t be taken seriously,” he said.

On multiple occasions, Opambour has prophesied that, regardless of the circumstances, Mahama would emerge victorious in the upcoming presidential elections.



"Opambour asserts that Mahama has been divinely ordained to rescue the country from the economic hardships experienced under the current presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



“God has ordained this man [Mahama] to salvage Ghanaians from the hardship bedevilling us. I am certain of what I am saying because God has revealed to me that he will be president of Ghana and no power on earth can overturn it.



"So we should support our incoming President Mahama wholeheartedly,” Opambour said when John Mahama paid a visit to his church during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.



In light of this assertion, Maurice Ampaw, known for his affiliation with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stepped forward to challenge Opambour's claims.

