While Asantes are unanimously supporting Otumfuo, Dormaahene’s jurisdiction is divided - Kofi Adoma

Dormaahene, Otumfuo and Kofi Adoma

Media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has lambasted the people in the Bono region over their lack of support for the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II in his feud with Asantenehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, while the Asantes are unanimously rallying their support behind the Otumfuo, the same cannot be said about Dormaahene’s Bono region which is divisive.



He noted that it is high time the people in the Bono region and its environs learn from the Asantes and be united especially when their ruler is engaged in a public spat with another chief.



Speaking on his Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani hailed the Asantes for rallying behind Otumfuo and slammed the Bono people for their lack of unity in supporting the Dormaahene in such circumstances.



“I'm disappointed in the fact that people in the Bono region are not united. I salute the Asantes because when it comes to oneness, they are very good at it. I used to tell my Ga friends that although Accra is the capital when a president from another country comes to Ghana, he goes to Manhyia Palace to greet Asantehene because of how they have projected themselves. That is what other regions and tribes should emulate to make them better," he said.



Kofi Adoma continued: "It is time for the people in the Bono region to be united. So if Dormaahene has stood up for something, they should all rally behind him. If it is Techimanhene, his people should do the same for him so that together, Bono will become great.

"How the Asantes are united, I don’t see that among the Bono people. I can tell you that Dormaahene has done very well for being brave in that manner. The way Asantes are rallying behind Otumfuo, is it the same way the Bono people are doing for Dormaahene? No."



Dormaahene’s attacks on the Ashanti Kingdom recently sparked a chieftaincy controversy over whose status is superior.



Dormaahene was barred by the Sunayni High Court from attending Berekumhene’s funeral while his rival, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was present.



The decision by the Berekum Traditional Council to block Dormaahene from attending the funeral due to his refusal to report at a particular time raised concerns about unity among the people in the Bono region.





SB/BB



Watch the video below



