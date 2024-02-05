While some DCEs have been sacked, the finance minister is still at post - Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah and Ken Ofori-Atta

Prominent media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has questioned why Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is still in office managing the country’s finances while some District Chief Executives (DCEs) have been sacked recently.

According to her, she finds it baffling why President Akufo-Addo has not dismissed Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister looking at his abysmal performance in office that has resulted in the economic woes Ghanaians are grappling with.



Nana Aba Anamoah has joined numerous Ghanaians including politicians and economic experts who believe Ken Ofori-Atta should be dismissed by now yet President Akufo-Addo has turned a death ear to the calls.



She bemoaned why President Akufo-Addo is quick to dismiss some DCEs without giving reasons yet fails to sack his relative who is underperforming as finance minister.



“Some DCEs have been sacked. The finance minister [Ken Ofori Atta] is still at post. The Lord is my shepherd…” she wrote on her X page which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo sacked 24 Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chiefs Executives (MMDCES).

The revocation of the appointment of the MMDCES, which was contained in a notice addressed to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, the Office of the Vice President and the Office of the Chief of Staff, did not indicate why the affected persons where being fired.



The Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies whose bosses were fired including Ahafo Ano North, Amansie West, Nkroranza South, Pru East, Sene East, Awutu Senya West, Asuogyaman, Atiwa West, New Juaben North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Adentan, Ga Central, Ga East, Weija Gbawe and East Mamprusi.



The remaining are Krachi West, Nkwanta South, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Bolga East, Bawku East, Sissala West, South Tongu, Amenfi Central and Nzema East.



The president indicated in the notice which was dated February 2, 2024, was with immediate effect.



He added that he would soon nominate the replacements of the sacked MMDCES.



SB/NOQ