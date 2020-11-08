WhiteChalk wins Ghana's best event planner of the year

Bryan T Menson is the team lead of WhiteChalk

Source: Kwabena Manso, Contributor

The team lead of WhiteChalk, Bryan T Menson has been named the event planner of the year 2020 at the second edition of the Events Industry Conference (G.E.I.C) Gala and Awards night in Accra.

The prestigious award is a recognition of his dedication to building the event industry as well as being a highly respected planner advocating for best business practices in the sector.



Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Mr Menson appreciated the staff of WhiteChalk for their commitment to pushing the vision and mission of the company.



“What kept us going is the focus for the business and our long term goal though there are challenges in the business environment. Every time we try our best to overcome and be on top of the business,” he said.



Bryan T Menson is an event professional with experience both at home and abroad. From a luxe celebration in the city to an outdoor affair in the countryside, his White Chalk company is a force to reckon with.



He has been featured in industry publications and as a speaker at various industry events.



In 2019, he was voted as one of the top aficionados in the Ghana Event Industry.

Beyond setting outrageous wedding trends in Ghana, he gives back to society through his bi-annual free luxury wedding called my Fairytale Wedding.



He is the Founder and chairman of Learn on the Job (Gh), and Real Talk with Pros; a new non-for-profit training club exclusively for event enthusiasts.



Mr Menson's background includes film and television production and corporate event development.





G.E.I.C Gala and Awards is an annual scheme organized by the Event Vendors Association of Ghana(EVAG) aimed at empowering and rewarding all deserving events stakeholders in the country.This year’s ceremony themed "Caesars Palace" celebrated excellence in the event industry.