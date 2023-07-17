0
Menu
Entertainment

Whitney Boakye slams Adjetey Anang, describes his 'cheating' clarification as an insult to readers

ADJETEY ANANG3.png Actor, Adjetey Anang

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

One of the panelists on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Whitney Boakye, has expressed dissatisfaction with Adjetey Anang's explanation after he was lambasted for cheating on his wife.

Adjetey Anang, who is widely admired and celebrated, shocked fans when he candidly shared instances where he was involved with other women, in his book.

After the trolls intensified, the actor, in a quest to clarify what he meant by ‘cheating’ on his wife, claimed he did not have sex with the said women.

However, sharing her opinion on Adjetey Anang’s ‘U-turn’, Whitney seems unsatisfied with the actor’s ‘twist of words’, which she has described as an insult to readers.

She singled out Mr. Anang's admission of infidelity, both physically and emotionally, to buttress her point.

Quoting from the book, she stated, "In your book, you said, both physically and emotionally, I have cheated on my wife in various ways."

To her, this revelation is not only troubling but also raises questions about how Adjetey Anang portrays these actions.

“I didn't write the book, and neither did Ola nor Arnold. In your book, you said, Physically and emotionally, I have cheated on my wife in various ways,” she added.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)



ADA/EB

Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV here:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: