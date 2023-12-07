Who is the mystery lady in viral teaser of King Promise’s Terminator remix

Multiple award-winning Ghanian musician King Promise

Multiple award-winning Ghanian musician King Promise might have let the world in his on his most cherished and prized assets and people including the love of his life.

As the decorated musician prepares to release the remix version of his record-breaking single Terminator song, the singer has seemingly introduced to the world his girlfriend.



In a promo video shared on social media, the musician is seen in his black tank top and shorts, making his way down the stairs to grab his phone.



As the video progresses a mysterious lady appears and watches on as King Promise makes his way to the pool area with excerpts of legendary Sean Paul’s distinct voice and verse blasting background confirming the much-anticipated remix.



The song Terminator was released in the early part of 2023 and quickly catapulted into a global creative piece which has broken some of music's biggest records across the globe.

'Terminator' according to King Promise assures the world he's okay and is not aiming to impress anybody.



The song has had a number of remixes and now the biggest of remixed versions which features two world-class musicians Tiwa Savage and Sean Paul is set to be outdoored on Friday, December 7, 2023.



Social media users have been debating the identity of the mysterious lady with some alleging that she could be King Promise’s girlfriend.



Watch the video below