Who is this idiotic presenter? – D Black to Nana Romeo

D Black, CEO, Black Avenue Music

Ghanaian songstress and Black Avenue Music signee, Sefa has debunked rumours that CEO of the label, D Black pimps the ladies on the record label to men.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Nana Romeo stated that Sefa should use the opportunity given her to deny or confirm the rumours making rounds.



She responding the musician said the rumours are false and untrue.



D Black, the CEO of Black Avenue Music also reacted to the question the presenter asked his musician.



In a tweet, D Black said, the perception is not in anyone's mind and questioned the kind of presenter Nana Romeo is.

"@kwesiarmahnews that perception is not in anyone’s mind. Who is this idiotic presenter anyways?" D Black's tweet read.







