Who’s ‘Ama’? - Music lovers question Stonebwoy’s official video for 'Critical'

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

Source: Collins Owusu

Stonebwoy has dropped the fun and energetic much anticipated visuals for "Critical" which he released in 2020 off his chart topping and award-winning fourth studio album, "Anloga Junction." The Ghanaian serves vivacious looks and tons of color in the music video, while Nigerian Afrobeats composer, Zlatan, makes a standout appearance in the visuals and the synergy between the two is infectious.

In this prolific Adasa Cookey directed visuals shot in the vibrant streets of Lagos during Stonebwoy's Africa media tour, the two are captured in a myriad of locations singing lyrics of the song, while they showcase their crazy dance steps with a heavy choreography captured in other scenes. The dynamic and high-spirited video, which is the first project they collide on, definitely matches the energies of the West African heavy duo.



However, the ambiguity of the song has left a lot of music lovers, and fanatics in a dilemma, as they unable to fathom who Stonebwoy was referring to as "Ama" (a girl's name of African origin meaning "born on a Saturday") in the hook of the song.

"I don charge, I don craze Make we dey move dey enter the place I don charge I don craze Make we dey move dey enter the place Ama o, Ama, woho y3 mi fe o, then chio Ama, woho y3 mi fe o Ama o, Ama, woho y3 mi fe o, then chio Ama, woho y3 mi fe o," Stonebwoy is heard singing in the hook.



