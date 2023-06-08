0
'Who's your guy' hitmaker vows to desist from ungodly, dirty lyrics

Spyro Picture.jpeg Spyro made a massive breakthrough with 'Who is your guy' single, remix which features, Tiwa Savage

Thu, 8 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular singer, Spyro, has vowed never to release worldly songs with 'dirty' lyrics.

In a post shared on social media, he declared himself as God's ambassador.

The singer noted that he plans to change the music industry for God and although it might take him time he plans on fulfilling his promise.

The 'Who Is Your Guy' hitmaker, said he intends to strictly stand by his intentions.

"I am only interested in making evergreen music, and that is exactly what it is. Ain't no shake your bum or any kind of ungodly or dirty lyrics here... we pride in promoting what is right and everyone that works with me already got the memo.

"Ain't no compromise here. It might take me time but I will influence this industry for God... and someone please mark my words on that... I am here for a reason, I am God's ambassador here and gradually we will take this grounds for Him," he stated.

He added that "no rest until the kingdom of our Lord is established."

Source: mynigeria.com
