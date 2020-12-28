Who wins 2020 Di Asa contest

The finalist for this year's Di Asa

The Grand finale of Atinka TV’s Savana Paint Di Asa Season four will be held today, December 28th 2020 at the Grand Arena inside the International Conference Centre in Accra.

Red carpet will start by 4 p.m. while the main show commences at 6 p.m.



Ghanaian Highlife Musician and Artist of the Year, Kuami Eugene and top Female Artist, Wendy Shay will shake the venue aside other surprise artists.



In addition, past queens from Di Asa Season one, two and three will also represent in their numbers with thrilling performances.



The tickets are selling for GHC20 for regular, 30 for VIP and 50 for VVIP at the office of Atinka Media Village and will also be available at the gate.



After auditions in all 16 regions of the country within three months and evictions for about two months, 15 plus size women will be presented at the grand finale.

This time, the ultimate winner will take home a brand-new saloon car, the second will take KIA Mini truck (Abosey Okine Macho) and then the third will take a tricycle in addition with other amazing prizes.



The 15 finalists are Mariam baby #47, Forgive #41, Maame #24, Efua #43, Comfort #38, Fafa #40, Amonor #36 and tundra #25.



Others are Saly #28, Cee #6, Mimi #48, Jennifer #5, Dee Baby #9, Afi #49 and Naa Dollar #44.



Whiles judges have 40 per cent stake, voters have 60 percent and therefore the public is encouraged to vote as many times as they can on *714*4# on all networks or www.atinkashows.com to push their favourite contestants to the top.