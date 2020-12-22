Who wins 2020 Mentor? Grand finale on Sunday 27th December

The finalists

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

TV3’s multipurpose Studio B will come alive on Sunday 27th December 2020 when six budding talents attempt to unmake each other to be crowned the ultimate winner of this year’s edition of popular music reality show, Mentor.

After twelve weeks of entertainment on Ghana’s leading television network, TV3 Network, the six finalists for the 2020 Mentor grand finale will be battling it out on the night which organisers have promised to witness some fireworks.



The six finalists vying for the crown are Kwaku Bany, Ayeyi, Netty, Semenhyia, Lyte and Hyndu. At stake is a brand new saloon car as the ultimate prize plus other amazing prizes including recording deal, cash amount and airtime across all Media General platforms. Confirmed performers on the night are dynamic music duo, Keche and winner of Mentor Reloaded, Optional King.



After seven editions, Mentor went on a break and Mentor Reloaded was launched last year with the aim to provide a platform for young people to unearth their talent and enable them to pursue a career in music.

This year, TV3 launched the 2020 Mentor dubbed “Mentor Taking You Higher”. The season saw contestants receiving the needed grooming to excel in the global music business after the competition.



They had sessions with some of the biggest musicians on the continent including the African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, Nigerian musician, Ice Prince Zamani, Afrobeat musician, Kelvyn Boy and social media strategist, Stephen Baodi.



Best of luck to all six finalists!

