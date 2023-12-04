'Whoever interviewed Kuami Eugene’s house help is moving mad! – Sally Mann

Sally Mann has slammed the YouTuber, who granted Kuami Eugene’s house help, Mary, the platform to spew the tons of allegations against her former boss.

According to her, it was improper and insensitive for the blogger to have given Mary the audience to cause the highlife musician such high level of embarrassment.



Mary’s two batches of interview with ‘Der Mad King’ have since gone viral, with scores of people condemning her utterances.



But Sally Mann believes that this controversy wouldn’t have erupted if she wasn’t granted the platform to speak.



“I feel that whoever interviewed the girl is playing stupid and foolish. Is this the type of content you should seek? Kuami Eugene is our gold. I said this on another platform that he is our gold. You don’t have any bit of sense,” she fumed.



She also questioned the interviewer’s qualification and capacity.



“I do not understand why a content creator, somebody I am not sure has stepped foot into a journalism school will grant the house girl this audience. I am not saying she isn’t human. But you can tell that it was the interview that even gave her that confidence. Such stupidity! Madness!” she retorted.

Sally Mann, however, seized the opportunity to remind Ghanaians of Kuami Eugene’s importance, thereby re-emphasizing that he is an asset to the country.



“What we are known for is our highlife, and Reggie brought hiplife. So, when you take away Daddy Lumba’s borga, Kofi B, KK Fosu and co, then Kwabena Kwabena’s songs, Bisa Kdei’s songs. Right after Bisa, there was Kuami Eugene.



"I am not leaving out the rest. The last album he made; did you see the caliber of people on it? it was just a phone call. Did you see Falz? Patoranking? It takes someone with dignity to just place a phone call to these people and work with them.



Background

In Mary’s two series of viral interviews, she shared reasons why she was sacked from Kuami Eugene’s house, amidst allegations of neglect among others.



Initially, Mary admitted she was the cause of their rift and her inability to properly run some errands triggered Kuami Eugene’s change of attitude.



Mary, who no longer works for Kuami Eugene said she was placed with two options; having her salary reduced from GH₵600 to GH₵400 or she leaves the house.



She further narrated instances where she collapsed while staying in the highlife musician’s house due to improper diet and other undisclosed reasons.



EB/SARA