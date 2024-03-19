Why 15 police officers stormed Owusu Bempah’s church – Kumchacha narrates

The founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has narrated how 15 police officers besieged Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah’s church premises recently.

In his narration, Kumchacha indicated that he went to Owusu Bempah’s church recently and upon arrival, he realized that more than twelve police officers had occupied his church premises in their uniforms and armor.



He said that after inquiry, he got to know that the said police officers were present to arrest one lady who attends the church called ‘Maame Ngege’ after she was invited by the police for questioning.



“Something happened in Owusu Bempah’s church recently. When I got to the church premises, I realized one individual was being followed by a police officer. So when I inquired, he said the policemen were looking for one social media influencer called ‘Maame Ngege’ to arrest her. While we were speaking, I saw two pickup vehicles with more than 12 police officers well armored, some of whom wanted to intrude on the church service.



“It baffles me why almost 15 officers would intrude on his church premises without prior notice to the man while service was ongoing. I witnessed what happened, and I realized the approach the police used was wrong. By the time they got there, the woman had gone, so they were searching for her,” he said while speaking in an interview with Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The pastor went ahead to rebuff reports that Owusu Bempah was arrested by the police, insisting that he was not the target as claimed by some individuals.

“There have been reports in the media that Owusu Bempah has been arrested, but I want to clarify that it is not true.”









