Why Abeiku Santana trended on Despite’s birthday

In some interesting moments captured during Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday celebration, what was termed as Abeiku Santana’s over display of reverence, proactiveness, and acts of service became the talk of town - more specifically talk of social media.
The popular broadcaster was at the ‘beck and call’ of his employer, (Despite), as he facilitated the various activities on his boss' ‘big day’ but netizens believe Abeiku’s efforts to impress the ‘big men’, particularly his boss, went unnoticed.
Mr. Santana, in one of the videos from the event that went viral, tried to ‘squeeze in’ a handshake with Mr. Osei Kwame Despite but went unnoticed.
This stirred mixed reactions on social media as some believed that it could perhaps, be an oversight while others insist that he was totally snubbed.
In separate video from the event, Abeiku, who was spotted among Despite and his friends was the only one ‘singing his lungs out’ to a happy birthday song that was meant to be sang by everyone in a chorus form.
This amplified the trolls on social media, as many individuals who chanced on the said video lambasted the broadcaster for what they describe as selling himself short.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Abeiku had faced an encounter of this sort, as in earlier developments, including Despite’s 60th birthday, he went through a similar fate.
Popular business mogul, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite turned 61 years on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and celebrated with his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club.
Parts of the line-up of activities took place at his friend, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s residence.
Despite, together with his entourage, paid a courtesy call on former president John Agyekum Kuffour and also visited the Mampong School for the Deaf where they made some donations.
Read the tweets below:
Abeiku Santana dey over work ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Yhu8A7U1Y5— EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) February 2, 2023
Watch how Despite Snubbed Abeiku Santana When Opana wanted to Shake his hand…..Poor man wan Rock shoulders with rich man…..Sia ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ngAgRIZ5Uz— Tee Law Cobby Shatta (@LawShatta) February 2, 2023
Aww see Abeiku Santana???????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/SXLgOuIe3w— Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) February 2, 2023
A whole Abeiku Santana has been reduced to a cheerleader. In this life, make money.— Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) February 2, 2023
Abeiku Santana ????????♂️ WKHKYD ???????? pic.twitter.com/E1NIYvgJ1h— Nana Fapimso (@pnorvinyo_17) February 2, 2023
???? Finally, reflecting on everything that happened with Abeiku Santana [@AbeikuSantana] yesterday, it seems the lyrics of this track may as well be a perfect fit. Songs that have meanings!— Paa Kwesi Schandorf (@KwesiSchandorf) February 3, 2023
Daddy Lumba's Ankwanoma ????❤. Best wishes AS. pic.twitter.com/hmdeLAW9Bv
Abeiku Santana for eat o. Jack ????— WithAlvin (@withAlvin__) February 2, 2023
This is Abeiku Santana the man who sings birthday song alone without any backing pic.twitter.com/tPm3xSCVBW— Advans (@MichaelAdvans) February 2, 2023
But still choir master Abeiku Santana noe want loose tempo ???? pic.twitter.com/3kEmd5QzJP
At some Point Abeiku Santana was the only one singing on top of his voice— Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) February 2, 2023
He was like “ Let’s goo” No bro mind am pic.twitter.com/Df6BpUXiDb
Father of which nation and which continent ?! Simps ni Nkwasia kika?! Abeiku Santana ankasa! Hmmm ????????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/ndCSXap4Nq— Road Trip 18th Feb ???????????? (@GhanaSocialU) February 2, 2023
We see how most of you hail your friends who buy common alcohol for you on weekends. You'd have done more than Abeiku Santana if you were in his shoes. Stop trolling.— Headless YouTuber (@HeadlessYouTube) February 2, 2023
Abeiku Santana you people dey drag like that???????????? them say he loud pass bell boy???? don’t shout and see— Lατιf (@iLatif_) February 2, 2023
EB/AE